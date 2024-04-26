Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FIX stock traded down $14.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.20. 442,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,159. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $133.24 and a 12-month high of $335.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

