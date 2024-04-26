Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $520.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.90.

Shares of DPZ traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $499.94. 345,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,399. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $508.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

