Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.15 on Friday, hitting $735.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,560. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $380.77 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $762.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $664.94. The company has a market capitalization of $698.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

