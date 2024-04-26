Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 2157832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after purchasing an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 104,531 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.94.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

