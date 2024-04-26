Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.16. 193,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,440. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,274 shares of company stock worth $72,410,859 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

