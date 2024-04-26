Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CWBC stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

