Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $155.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,946.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.32. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $189.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,591. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $2,429,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

