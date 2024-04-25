Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 697,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

