Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,022.11.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $197.48 on Thursday, reaching $3,124.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,801.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,411.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,125.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,217,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

