14,766 Shares in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 424,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $472,204.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,119,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kirk Edwards Ginn sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $33,942.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,525 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $472,204.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,119,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AESI traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. 467,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AESI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

