Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.48. The company had a trading volume of 183,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,672. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day moving average of $174.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

