Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.83. 382,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,296. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $316.43 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total value of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,934.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

