Comparing Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Yiren Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $216.25 million 17.46 -$136.59 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.65 $292.99 million $3.26 1.54

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CleanSpark and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $19.22, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -38.09% -16.25% -14.85% Yiren Digital 42.51% 28.62% 22.10%

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats CleanSpark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Yiren Digital

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.