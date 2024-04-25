Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 2,691 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.9% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 264,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.20. 82,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,326. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

