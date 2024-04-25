Bfsg LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. 468,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

