Acas LLC Sells 803 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

