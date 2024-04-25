Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 767 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,023 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 799,977 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $9,259,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,853,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 492,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Invesco by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,913,000 after acquiring an additional 402,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 367,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,501. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

