Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 5.44%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 49,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,000. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $366.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

