Acas LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,822,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

GDX stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,594,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,813,180. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.