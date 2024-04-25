Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 251.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,683,000 after acquiring an additional 959,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

