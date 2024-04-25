Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.00.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

ENPH stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $228.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.