Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.23

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$115.23 and last traded at C$114.43, with a volume of 93909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$109.36.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.7 %

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$106.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41. In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Insiders have sold a total of 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $845,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

