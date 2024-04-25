Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 4.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.71. 4,103,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,449,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

