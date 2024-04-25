Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $184.36 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

