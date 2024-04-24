Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.01. 11,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 215,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 95.23%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

Better Choice Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Choice stock. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Better Choice worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

