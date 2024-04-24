Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.01. 11,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 215,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
Better Choice Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 95.23%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice
Better Choice Company Profile
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
