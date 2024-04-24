QUASA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $216,820.76 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $216,820.76 and $1,518.49 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,381.44 or 1.00081570 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011683 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00101972 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00165016 USD and is up 14.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $688.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

