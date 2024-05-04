UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 665,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 982,007 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

UP Fintech Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 11.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $1,886,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

