Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 145,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

