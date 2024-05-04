837 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 837 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Autodesk by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3,539.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $215.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.54 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.33.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

