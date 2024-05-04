Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,836,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,150,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $115.89 and a 1-year high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.