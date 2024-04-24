Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 250 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,330,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,276,000 after acquiring an additional 244,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 8.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,798,000 after purchasing an additional 131,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $127,526,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,960. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.67 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.60.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $8,451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,223,809.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $8,451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,223,809.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,617,681 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

