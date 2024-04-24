Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Winpak Stock Performance

TSE:WPK traded up C$1.99 on Wednesday, hitting C$44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,099. Winpak has a one year low of C$36.95 and a one year high of C$46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of C$375.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.56 million. Research analysts predict that Winpak will post 3.1780822 earnings per share for the current year.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

