StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVI. Desjardins increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on SVI
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at StorageVault Canada
In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$99,179.52.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.