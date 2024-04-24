StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVI. Desjardins increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.38.

Shares of CVE:SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.42.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

