GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 8,389 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,925,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 325,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 197,045 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 183,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 169,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 119,499 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,873. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

