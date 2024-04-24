CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.34

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 214016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CureVac by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 134,626 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

