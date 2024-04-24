TD Cowen Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.38.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.39. 1,285,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 540.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

