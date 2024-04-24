HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

HealthStream has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

HSTM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a market cap of $794.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

