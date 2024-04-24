First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 100,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,453. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

