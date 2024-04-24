FUNToken (FUN) Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $62.42 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

