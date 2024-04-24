JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 10,811,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,748,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.