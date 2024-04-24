Bilibili Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 24,140 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,455 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILI. Mizuho cut their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Bilibili Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. 12,452,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,689. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

