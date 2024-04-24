Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $121.89. The stock had a trading volume of 252,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,724. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average is $119.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Get Our Latest Report on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.