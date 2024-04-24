Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Danaher Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE DHR traded down $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,582. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.
DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
