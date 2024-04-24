Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 424 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 356,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.19. 76,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.14 and its 200 day moving average is $174.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

