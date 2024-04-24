Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,580,000 after purchasing an additional 626,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amgen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,213,000 after buying an additional 518,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,288,000 after buying an additional 490,539 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $273.63. 391,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.