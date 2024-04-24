California Public Employees Retirement System Has $151.66 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $151,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

NYSE SHW opened at $302.34 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

