Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.67 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Orchid has a market cap of $112.67 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,132.78 or 1.00011851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011605 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00103275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

