Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,508,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,522. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

