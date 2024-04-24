Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 438.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

