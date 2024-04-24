Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $737.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.27. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Premier Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

